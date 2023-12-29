Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.92. 246,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $387.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

