Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,800 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Jabil Trading Down 0.8 %

Jabil stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 624,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.