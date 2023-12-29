Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 23,700 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $157,412,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. 96,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,311. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $157.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average of $133.12. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

