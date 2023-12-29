Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

HCA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.09. The stock had a trading volume of 157,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.