Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 670 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 7,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.2% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.96. 61,351,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,204,203. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

