Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 750 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $572.08. 95,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,734. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.