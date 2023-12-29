Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 800 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 238,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,902. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.24. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

