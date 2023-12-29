Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.13% of Sanmina worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $51.49. 154,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,227. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.