Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $424.90. 452,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.37 and a 200-day moving average of $399.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

