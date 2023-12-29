Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.36. 70,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $383.78.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.