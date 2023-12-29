LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.03. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LL Flooring Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LL Flooring in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 45.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 3.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 284,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

