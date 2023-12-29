LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:LL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.03. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.