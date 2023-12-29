Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.