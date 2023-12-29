Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $261,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 103,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 340,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $229.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

