Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBHY. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,009,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,084,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 309.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

