Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.