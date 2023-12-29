Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.02. The stock had a trading volume of 306,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,985. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.98. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

