Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.14. The stock had a trading volume of 160,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,435. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

