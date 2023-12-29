Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,948. The stock has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

