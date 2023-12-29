Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.22. The company had a trading volume of 512,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

