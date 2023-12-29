Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.92 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

