Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $925,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.85. 369,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,219. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.82.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

