Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 3.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 55,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,014,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 391.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 744,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 291,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.