Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 18,581 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00.

Lyft stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

