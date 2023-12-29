LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LYB
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.