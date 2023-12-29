Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, a growth of 995.1% from the November 30th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Man Wah Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $0.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Man Wah has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $0.84.
About Man Wah
