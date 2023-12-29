Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
