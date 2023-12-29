Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

