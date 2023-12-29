Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.35

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.35 and last traded at C$29.31, with a volume of 740813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80. The stock has a market cap of C$52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.65.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6507538 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

