Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $28.95. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 12,390,648 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 5.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 358,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 280.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 46.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

