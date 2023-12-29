MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59. Approximately 109,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 364,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $870.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

