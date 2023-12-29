MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 2.3%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. 12,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 130,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Stock Down 2.7 %

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,963,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,201 shares of company stock valued at $293,258. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 50.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,217 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

