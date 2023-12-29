Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

