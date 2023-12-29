Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.96. 471,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.42 and a 1-year high of $226.63.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

