Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.8% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $188.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,033. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

