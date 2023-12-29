Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.66. The company had a trading volume of 151,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,224. The company has a market cap of $401.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.37 and its 200 day moving average is $399.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

