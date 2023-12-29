Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 2.5%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 28,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 58,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

