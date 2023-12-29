McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Solidarity Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 3.1% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,248. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

