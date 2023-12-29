McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.6% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $295.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

