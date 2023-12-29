MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.64. The company had a trading volume of 504,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,207. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

