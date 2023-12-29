MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

