MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $238,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.10. The stock had a trading volume of 479,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,370. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $347.19 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.53. The company has a market capitalization of $350.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

