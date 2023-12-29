MCF Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 536,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

