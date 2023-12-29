MCF Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,319,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

