MCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,233,387. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.22.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

