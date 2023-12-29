MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,122.98. The company had a trading volume of 202,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,113. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $548.01 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $525.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $971.38 and its 200 day moving average is $901.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

