MCF Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.72. 136,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

