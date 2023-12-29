MCF Advisors LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.96. 4,491,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,524,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

