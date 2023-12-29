MCF Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.28. The company had a trading volume of 93,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,649. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $305.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

