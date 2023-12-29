MCF Advisors LLC Sells 885 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CATH remained flat at $58.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $58.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.407 dividend. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

