McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.66 and its 200 day moving average is $434.90. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $476.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

