Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 33.3%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 148,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 28,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

